8 Bangladesh nationals arrested in TN for staying without valid documents

Eight Bangladesh nationals were arrested on Tuesday in nearby Tirupur on charges of staying illegally without valid documents in the country, police said.

Based on information, the police department is carrying out a drive to catch such persons, particularly those working in knitwear units.

During such a drive, police detained eight people, who were residing illegally for the last few months in Velayuthjapalayam near Avanashi in the early hours, police said.

Further interrogation is on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)