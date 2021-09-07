Left Menu

Delhi: Four held for insurance fraud targeting Army officers

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four people who were allegedly involved in insurance fraud targeting Army officers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:47 IST
Delhi: Four held for insurance fraud targeting Army officers
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a gang of four people who were allegedly involved in insurance fraud targeting Army officers. According to Delhi Police, 13 Army officers fell victim to the gang and were cheated to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore. The accused told the police that they had targeted 54 Army officials in total.

Upon investigation, it has been revealed that the gang committed similar frauds in Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and several places in Maharashtra. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

