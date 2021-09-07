Left Menu

Maha: Six drown amid heavy rains in Vidarbha

A rescue team immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation, which was stopped later due to poor light, the official said.In a similar incident, two men were swept away when they tried to cross an overflowing bridge at Vasant Nagar on Digras road in Yavatmal, an official said. Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to light rainfall have been reported in parts of Vidarbha, including Yavatmal and Gondia districts since Monday night.

PTI | Gondia/Yavatmal | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:35 IST
Maha: Six drown amid heavy rains in Vidarbha
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were swept away in floods amid heavy rainfall in Gondia and Yavatmal districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region on Tuesday, an official said.

A group of eight to 10 men had gone to Dhubad ghat area to bathe in Bagh River in Amgaon tehil, where four of them were swept away by strong currents in the afternoon, Gondia district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said. A rescue team immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation, which was stopped later due to poor light, the official said.

In a similar incident, two men were swept away when they tried to cross an overflowing bridge at Vasant Nagar on Digras road in Yavatmal, an official said. The body of one of the victims identified as Gyaneshwar Yadav was fished out, he said. Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to light rainfall have been reported in parts of Vidarbha, including Yavatmal and Gondia districts since Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021