Maha: Four drown in river; bodies recovered

Four persons, including a teenage boy, drowned in a river in the Gondia district of Maharashtra while taking a bath, an official said, adding their bodies were recovered on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday after the four youngsters, who were part of a procession to immerse 'Marbats' or clay idols, entered the river at Mundipar village but were swept away due to the strong current of water. A rescue team fished out the bodies of the four on Wednesday morning, said Rajan Choubey, District Disaster Management Officer.

