Maha: Four drown in river; bodies recovered

Four persons, including a teenage boy, drowned in a river in Gondia district of Maharashtra while taking a bath, an official said, adding their bodies were recovered on Wednesday. A rescue team fished out the bodies of the four on Wednesday morning, said Rajan Choubey, District Disaster Management Officer.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:10 IST
Maha: Four drown in river; bodies recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons, including a teenage boy, drowned in a river in the Gondia district of Maharashtra while taking a bath, an official said, adding their bodies were recovered on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday after the four youngsters, who were part of a procession to immerse 'Marbats' or clay idols, entered the river at Mundipar village but were swept away due to the strong current of water. A rescue team fished out the bodies of the four on Wednesday morning, said Rajan Choubey, District Disaster Management Officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

