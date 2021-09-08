Left Menu

Delhi Court rejects bail pleas of lawyer Anand Daga, CBI's Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari in Anil Deshmukh Corruption case

Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected bail pleas of lawyer Anand Daga and CBI's Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari in connection with an alleged corruption case for leaking information of a separate case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected bail pleas of lawyer Anand Daga and CBI's Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari in connection with an alleged corruption case for leaking information of a separate case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav dismissed the bail pleas of both of the accused.

Currently, both of them are undergoing judicial custody. Last week CBI arrested its Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case.

The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate, and unknown persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification. On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mentions that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

