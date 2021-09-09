Left Menu

Noida housing security guards assault 2 residents; case registered

Police have registered a case and assured strict actions against the guilty after a viral video showing some residential society guards in Noida assaulting two men, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:09 IST
A still from the viral video.. Image Credit: ANI
Police have registered a case and assured strict actions against the guilty after a viral video showing some residential society guards in Noida assaulting two men, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh. The incident took place at Lotus Boulevard in Sector - 39 after one of the two men had allegedly complaint of security arrangement in the complex.

"We got information that security guards have beaten up a resident of a society under Sector-39 Police Station. Police rushed to the spot and enquired locals. We have received a footage of the incident. A case has been registered and we will take strict action against the culprits," the ADCP, Noida told ANI on Wednesday. A viral video that surfaced on the social media platforms, shows some uniformed security personnel thrashing two men with sticks at the entry point of a building in the complex. One of the victims received severe head injuries. (ANI)

