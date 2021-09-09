Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bageshwar District Magistrate instructs employees to follow dress code in office

District Magistrate of Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) Vineet Kumar on Wednesday issued an order to all the district level officers and employees to follow a dress code in the office.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

District Magistrate of Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) Vineet Kumar on Wednesday issued an order to all the district level officers and employees to follow a dress code in the office. The order came after noticing inappropriate dress code followed by employees in the office, especially in front of higher officials.

The District Magistrate of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, Vineet Kumar said, "It is often coming to the notice that the district level officers and employees are always participating in meetings, wearing jeans and T-shirts in front of their higher officials, without following the dress code. Being a government employee, it is not graceful." Further, he said that this kind of behaviour tarnishes the image of the office management.

In order to maintain a professional curriculum in the office, the magistrate now instructed all the employees and district level officers to wear their proper uniform during office hours. "Necessary action will be taken against those who will violate this norm," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

