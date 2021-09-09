U.S. FDA to ask for more time before deciding on Juul e-cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to ask for more time before deciding whether e-cigarettes from market leader Juul Labs Inc can be sold in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/fda-to-seek-more-time-to-decide-fate-of-juul-11631196029?mod=latest_headlines, citing people familiar with the matter.

