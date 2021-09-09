Left Menu

Canada's Supreme Court declines to hear bail appeal of fashion designer Nygard

Canada's Supreme Court declined on Thursday to hear an appeal from fashion designer Peter Nygard of a lower court's decision that he stay in jail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Nygard wanted the country's highest court to overturn a March decision by the Manitoba Court of Appeal that denied his release ahead of a November hearing for extradition to the United States. The Supreme Court posted on its website that it had dismissed Nygard's application, without giving its reasons, as is normal.

Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in December at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. U.S. authorities accuse Nygard of using his businesses to lure women and girls in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas since 1995 to sexually gratify himself and his associates.

Nygard has denied all allegations. Born in Finland, Nygard grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his namesake clothing companies and becoming one of Canada's wealthiest people.

