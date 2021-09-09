Left Menu

Yellen sees progress on U.S. tax reforms; urges support for vulnerable countries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:07 IST
Yellen sees progress on U.S. tax reforms; urges support for vulnerable countries
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday underscored the importance of finalizing and swiftly implementing new international tax rules agreed by 134 countries, and said the U.S. Congress was making progress on strengthening U.S. international tax rules, her office said.

Yellen told her counterparts from the Group of Seven advanced economies that the Biden administration was seeking to achieve a U.S. minimum tax rate on foreign earnings of at least 21% on a per-country basis.

She also emphasized the need for continued G7 efforts to enhance support for low-income countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged major economies to lend their newly allocated Special Drawing Rights from the International Monetary Fund to further support vulnerable countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021