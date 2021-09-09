Left Menu

Five cops suspended for being indifferent to complainant: SP

09-09-2021
Five policemen, including a sub-inspector, of the Sultanpur district police were suspended on Thursday for allegedly ignoring a complaint of physical assault of a 25-year-old man who had set himself ablaze over the police indifference.

Taking a serious note of the extreme step taken by Sarvesh Kumar over the police indifference, Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra suspended the five policemen, an official said.

The suspended policemen were identified as the in-charge of Surapur police outpost under Kadipur Kotwali police station, Sub-Inspector Shashikant Patel, besides constables Babban Yadav, Pradip Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav and Arpit Kumar.

Mishra said Sarvesh had allegedly been beaten by his village resident Avlesh Yadav and others and he had approached the Surapur police outpost to lodge an FIR against them but the policemen there took no note of his complaint, SP Mishra said.

Fed up with this indifference, Sarvesh had set himself afire, Mishra said, adding he was later rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Sarvesh’s condition is stated to be stable, he added.

Following this incident, police lodged an FIR against Alvesh Kumar and have activated teams to nab him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

