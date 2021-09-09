Left Menu

Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.8 crore seized

Meghalaya police on Thursday seized banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.8 crore in the international market and arrested three persons in connection with it, officials said The party drug weighing about 8.4 kg had been brought from Myanmar, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtynger said.

Meghalaya police on Thursday seized banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.8 crore in the international market and arrested three persons in connection with it, officials said The party drug weighing about 8.4 kg had been brought from Myanmar, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtynger said. The woman in whose house the contraband was stored was arrested following a tip off. Two more suspects were arrested based on information given by her during interrogation, Nongtynger said.

The SP said, “It is ascertained that the Yaba tablets were trafficked from Myanmar to be smuggled across the border to Bangladesh via Shillong.” A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered, he added.

