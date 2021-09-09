Cricket-West Indies squad for T20 World Cup
Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:50 IST
Defending champions West Indies on Thursday named the following squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November: The squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.
