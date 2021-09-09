Police begins probe after video of woman vandalising vehicle in MP's Gwalior goes viral

A video of a woman allegedly vandalising an Army vehicle and creating ruckus in Gwalior went viral on the Internet. Meanwhile, Gwalior police started an investigation into the incident on Wednesday.

"The woman was in a drunken state and caused a ruckus. Action has been taken against her. There is no complaint from the Army's side," said police. Further details awaited. (ANI)

