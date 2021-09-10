Pimpri-Chinchwad to get cyber police station: Maha home minister
The minister was speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists.He also said that at present a person who joins the police force as a constable can rise, at the most, to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector.
- Country:
- India
A dedicated cyber police station would be set up for the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Thursday.
Replying to a question about the rise in cases of cyber frauds, Walse-Patil said dedicated police stations would be set up across the state to tackle such crimes, including in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the industrial township near Pune. The minister was speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists.
He also said that at present a person who joins the police force as a constable can rise, at the most, to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector. This policy would be modified and a constable-rank person would be able to rise to Police Sub-Inspector's level before retirement, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rane undermined Maharashtra's pride and prestige, his days in Union cabinet numbered: Shiv Sena
Maharashtra teenager's NASA panel selection based on false information, NASA Inspector General to investigate
Will handover Anil Deshmukh case documents to CBI, Maharashtra govt assures HC
Two arrested with firearms, deer horns in Maharashtra village
Congress reconstitutes its Maharashtra unit