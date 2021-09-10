Left Menu

Pimpri-Chinchwad to get cyber police station: Maha home minister

The minister was speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists.He also said that at present a person who joins the police force as a constable can rise, at the most, to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector.

A dedicated cyber police station would be set up for the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Thursday.

Replying to a question about the rise in cases of cyber frauds, Walse-Patil said dedicated police stations would be set up across the state to tackle such crimes, including in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the industrial township near Pune. The minister was speaking at an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists.

He also said that at present a person who joins the police force as a constable can rise, at the most, to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector. This policy would be modified and a constable-rank person would be able to rise to Police Sub-Inspector's level before retirement, he said.

