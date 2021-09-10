Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Raju Park, 13 arrested

Thirteen accused were arrested on Friday by a team of Cyber Cell, Delhi Police, South District after a fake call centre was busted in Raju Park area of Delhi, as per Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:06 IST
Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Raju Park, 13 arrested
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen accused were arrested on Friday by a team of Cyber Cell, Delhi Police, South District after a fake call centre was busted in Raju Park area of Delhi, as per Delhi Police. The accused have been identified as Ashish, Akanksha, Karuna, Sujatha, Shivani, Neha, Barkha, Sonali, Saloni, Rinki, Dipti, Neha and Sneha.

According to police, the accused used to contact job aspirants over phone and offered them jobs in various banks, airlines, Public Service Utilities (PSUs) among other places. They asked the aspirants to pay a processing fee of Rs 2,000 to a bank account and never responded to them after receiving the payment. After getting information on this fraud, Delhi Police raided the call centre premises located at A-166, Raju Park, Devli Road and arrested those 13 accused.

A case was registered against the accused at Neb Sarai Police Station under Sections 420, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Nineteen mobile phones, 14 registers containing details of applicants and their payments and 86 lose sheets containing data of potential candidates were recovered along with the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021