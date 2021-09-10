3 girls drown in Jharkhand dam

Three girls drowned in a dam in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday when they went there to fetch sand for the upcoming Karma festival, police said.

The incident took place in Gadikala village in Deori police station area. One of the girls slipped and fell into the water and started drowning. Two others tried to save her but the trio drowned, Khorimahua Sub-divisional Police Officer Mukesh Mahato said.

The bodies of the three girls, identified as Kajal Kumari (15), Munita Kumari (16) and Renu Kumari (15), were fished out, he added.

