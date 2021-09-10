Left Menu

UK extends Cressida Dick's contract as London police chief

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:23 IST
UK extends Cressida Dick's contract as London police chief
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London police chief Cressida Dick, who has faced criticism for her force's handing of major investigations and protests, will remain in her role as Britain's most senior officer, the British government said on Friday. Dick's contract, which was due to end in April next year, has been extended for another two years, the Home Office (interior ministry) said.

"Her extension will provide continuity and stability as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and recruit 20,000 additional police officers," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021