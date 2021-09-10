UK extends Cressida Dick's contract as London police chief

London police chief Cressida Dick, who has faced criticism for her force's handing of major investigations and protests, will remain in her role as Britain's most senior officer, the British government said on Friday. Dick's contract, which was due to end in April next year, has been extended for another two years, the Home Office (interior ministry) said.

"Her extension will provide continuity and stability as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and recruit 20,000 additional police officers," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)