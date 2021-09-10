Left Menu

Interstate kendu leaf smuggling racket busted, 7 held

They sold it to an unlicensed biri manufacturer for Rs 5 lakh, Vivek said.A case was registered and the suspects were arrested after raiding several locations, mainly Sambalpur and Kalahandi.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:10 IST
Interstate kendu leaf smuggling racket busted, 7 held
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were arrested after an interstate-smuggling racket of kendu leaves was busted in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Friday, police said.

The gang used to smuggle kendu leaves from different parts of Odisha to West Bengal and sell them to unlicensed biri manufacturers, the police said.

Kendu leaves is one of the most important non-wood forest products of Odisha, which is its third largest producer in the country. Kalahandi district is among the major producer of the leaves in the state, according to the Odisha Forest Development Corporation.

In the early hours of August 29, the gang members allegedly came in a truck and motorcycles to a kendu leaf collection centre at a village in Madanpur Rampur block, 56 km from Bhawanipatna, an officer said.

They snatched away the phones of the labourers, segregated them into groups of males and females by showing a toy pistol and a sword, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police Sabarna Vivek M said.

The gang looted 40 bags of kendu leaves worth Rs 7.5 lakh and took it in a truck to Panskura in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district. They sold it to an unlicensed biri manufacturer for Rs 5 lakh, Vivek said.

A case was registered and the suspects were arrested after raiding several locations, mainly Sambalpur and Kalahandi. The truck used in the crime has been seized, the SP said.

Two more suspects are absconding, police sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021