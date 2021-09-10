Left Menu

'Custodial death': Allahabad HC orders CBI probe

The case pertains to the death of 24-year-old Krishna Yadav, also called Pujari, who was allegedly picked by police.According to a complaint, when Yadavs brother went to meet him at the police station, he was not allowed.

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the alleged custodial death of a 24-year-old man, observing that ''entire effort of police is to somehow give clean chit to the accused''.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Ajay Kumar Yadav of Jaunpur district, a Division Bench of Justices SP Kesarwani and Piyush Agrawal said if considered neither effective nor objective, courts may order fair investigation to prevent miscarriage of justice. The case pertains to the death of 24-year-old Krishna Yadav, also called Pujari, who was allegedly picked by police.

According to a complaint, when Yadav’s brother went to meet him at the police station, he was not allowed. On February 12, information was received that Yadav has died.

Thereafter, a case was registered against some police officers under Section 302 (murder) and other provisions of the IPC at the Buksa police station in Jaunpur district.

A judicial inquiry was initiated, which did not reach any conclusion. Hearing the petition in this regard, the HC said, “The entire effort of police is to somehow give clean chit to the accused and for this purpose important evidences are being left and some pieces of evidence are being created and manipulated.'' ''But presently we do not want to comment any more since fair investigation is yet to be carried out by an independent and impartial agency,'' the court added.

Transferring the probe to the CBI, the court posted the matter for further hearing on September 20.

