Maha: 'Godman' held for promising cure for thyroid cancer, duping man of Rs 2.5L
- Country:
- India
A self-proclaimed godman was arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating a person to the tune of Rs 2.51 lakh by promising to cure his father's thyroid cancer, a Pune rural police official said.
Manohar Bhosale gave the complainant Shashikant Kharat babool leaves with sugar as cure for the thyroid cancer the latter's father was suffering from, and forced him to pay Rs 2.51 lakh, said Senior Inspector Ashok Shelke of the rural police's crime branch.
Bhosale was arrested from Satara on Friday and has been charged under provisions of the IPC as well as Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh leaves for Pune to interact with Olympians from armed forces who participated in Tokyo
Bajaj Group and Zilla Parishad Pune to conduct mega vaccination drive in Rural Pune on August 31st
Bajaj Group and Zilla Parishad Pune to Conduct Mega Vaccination Drive in Rural Pune on August 31st
Rajnath Singh inaugurates stadium named after Neeraj Chopra in Pune
Rajnath Singh and Neeraj Chopra visit Army Sports Institute in Pune