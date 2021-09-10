Left Menu

Railway postal service official held for espionage

A 27-year-old Railway postal service official was arrested on Friday for allegedly supplying secret documents of the Indian Army to a Pakistan woman agent. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

A 27-year-old Railway postal service official was arrested on Friday for allegedly supplying secret documents of the Indian Army to a Pakistan woman agent. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The official, identified as Bharat Bhawri, was arrested by Military Intelligence of Southern Command of Indian Army and Rajasthan State Intelligence Department.

The accused is said to be a victim of a honey trap. According to the intelligence agency, Bhawri, who is a native of Jodhpur district, joined the post office department three years ago.

According to the agency, at least four months ago, the accused had received a message from the Pakistani woman on Facebook. The accused talked to the woman, who reportedly told him over WhatsApp voice and video call that she is from Port Blair and pursuing MBBS. Then later the woman slowly started demanding photos related to the Indian Army and also requested him to meet her at Jaipur. She also reportedly sent her photos to him, the agency said.

The case has been registered under Official Secrets Act, 1923. (ANI)

