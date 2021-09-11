Left Menu

One held for kidnapping minor in Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly kidnapping a minor in the national capital.

One held for kidnapping minor in Delhi
Delhi Police on Friday arrested one person for allegedly kidnapping a minor in the national capital. The accused has been identified as Vivek (24) who hails from Motihari, Bihar.

According to the police, on September 1, a resident of the Bawana area lodged a complaint about the sudden disappearance of his 16-year-old girl. The complainant had also given the mobile number of the accused to the police. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect had made several calls to a particular number at the time of the incident, the police said.

The police team contacted on the same phone number. The accused introduced himself as a taxi driver. The driver was called to the police station and questioned. The police nabbed the accused who was headed to Chandigarh with the minor.

After medical examination of the victim, her statement was recorded and a case was registered under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

