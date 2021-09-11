Left Menu

Jaishankar holds talks with Australian counterpart Payne

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:26 IST
Jaishankar holds talks with Australian counterpart Payne
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne ahead of the inaugural 'two-plus-two' ministerial dialogue between the two countries.

It is learned that the developments in Afghanistan and ways to further strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific figured in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

''Delighted to welcome my good friend FM @MarisePayne of Australia. We now start our discussions,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Payne and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit primarily to take part in the inaugural two-plus-two ministerial dialogue on Saturday.

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar.

The two defence ministers on Friday discussed the fragile security situation in Afghanistan and their ''common concerns'' relating possible spread of terrorism from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The defence and military cooperation between India and Australia is on an upswing in the last few years.

In June last year, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

The Australian Navy was part of the recent Malabar naval exercise that also featured the navies of India, the US, and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021