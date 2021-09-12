Left Menu

15 Russians cast vote in Kerala for upcoming parliamentary election back home

PTI | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 17:56 IST
15 Russians cast vote in Kerala for upcoming parliamentary election back home
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Fifteen out of around 50 Russians, including tourists and residents in Kerala, turned up at the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation here on Sunday to cast their votes to elect the deputies to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, told PTI that voting commenced from 11 am and ended at 3pm, by when 15 people cast their votes.

He said more people could not come in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Nair said the ballots would be collected and sent to the Consulate in Chennai from where it will be sent to Russia via the diplomatic bag in time for the parliamentary elections there which is scheduled to be held in three phases from September 17 to 19.

He said this was the fourth time this method has been used to enable Russians here to participate in the elections being held back home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

