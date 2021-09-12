Left Menu

Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel who fled to Uzbekistan and were held in an Uzbek camp for about a month started departing the country on Sunday, a pilot told Reuters. They left under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban pressure for the return of the pilots and aircraft.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:58 IST
Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel who fled to Uzbekistan and were held in an Uzbek camp for about a month started departing the country on Sunday, a pilot told Reuters.

They left under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban pressure for the return of the pilots and aircraft. The group is at least initially heading to the United Arab Emirates, the pilot said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters previously disclosed tension at the Uzbek camp, with Afghan pilots fearing being sent back to Afghanistan and being killed by the Taliban. The Taliban say they will not carry out reprisal killings after seizing control of the country in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021