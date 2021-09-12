Left Menu

Woman shot dead in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-09-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 23:09 IST
Woman shot dead in Jaipur
A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her neighbour in the Hasanpura area of Jaipur on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Yadav Chowk where accused Deepu, 25, opened fire at Manju from a country-made pistol.

She was rushed to SMS Hospital where she died, Sadar police station’s SHO Prithvipal Singh said. He said the accused absconded after the incident and was being searched.

