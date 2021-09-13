Left Menu

COVID-19: HC asks Centre, NDMA to respond to woman’s plea for ex-gratia due to mother’s death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:26 IST
COVID-19: HC asks Centre, NDMA to respond to woman’s plea for ex-gratia due to mother’s death
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the response of the Centre and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on a woman's plea seeking ex-gratia for her mother's death due to COVID-19.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notices to the authorities and asked them to file their replies while listing the matter for further hearing on November 18.

The petition filed by the daughter said that the patient complained of fever and other problems and was admitted to Saroj Medical Institute here on April 28 and after her RT-PCR report came positive, she was discharged from the hospital.

Advocate Anand, appearing for petitioner Santosh Yadav, said she was discharged in a critical condition by the hospital and could not get the bed in any other hospital as there was a shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and patient Bimla Devi died at her home on May 3.

The petitioner alleged that she could not get the death certificate of her mother from the MCD office as her brother was not cooperating in the process.

The plea said it is not only a statutory obligation under the Disaster Management Act to provide ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life but it is the constitutional obligation also since it affects the right to life guaranteed under the Constitution.

It also referred to the Supreme Court's order directing the National Disaster Management Authority to recommend guidelines for ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.

"However, what reasonable amount to be offered towards ex-gratia assistance is left to the wisdom of the national authority which may consider determining the amount taking into consideration the observations made…," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021