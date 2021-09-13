Left Menu

Five arrested for firing at VHP leader

Bablu Kumar Singh was shot at by the accused over personal enmity on Thursday. Police has recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from the arrested persons.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:31 IST
Five arrested for firing at VHP leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the firing on a local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader near the railway running room under Bagbera police station here, police said on Monday.

Five persons involved in the firing incident were arrested on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (City), Subhash Chandra Jat said. Bablu Kumar Singh was shot at by the accused over personal enmity on Thursday. VHP Secretary of Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee, Deepak Verma had said that Singh is the VHP Bagbera committee president.

Singh had received bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Tata Main Hospital.

Altogether, five to six rounds were fired in the incident, police said, adding that the incident occurred over personal enmity over grabbing a piece of government land. Police have recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from the arrested persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021