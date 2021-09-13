Uzbekistan deports Afghan servicemen who crossed border illegally -formin

Uzbekistan deported all Afghan servicemen and nationals to an unspecified country on Sept. 12-13 after they illegally crossed the border from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Many Afghans rushed across the land border with Uzbekistan as violence surged with the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces and the Taliban's lightning takeover of most of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)