Uzbekistan deports Afghan servicemen who crossed border illegally -formin
Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:50 IST
- Country:
- Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan deported all Afghan servicemen and nationals to an unspecified country on Sept. 12-13 after they illegally crossed the border from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Many Afghans rushed across the land border with Uzbekistan as violence surged with the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces and the Taliban's lightning takeover of most of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uzbekistan
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- Afghans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia seeking to confirm reports of two nationals detained in Afghanistan
FACTBOX-Evacuations from Afghanistan by country
France in talks with Taliban on humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, says Macron
19 Afghans fleeing Taliban arrive in Croatia
Political uncertainty may force 500,000 Afghans to leave country in next 4 months: UNHCR