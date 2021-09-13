Left Menu

US Climate envoy Kerry meets EAM Jaishankar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:41 IST
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues relating to ''climate action''.

''Good to see @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry. Continued our discussions on climate action and climate justice,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Kerry is on a two-day visit to India, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasglow in November.

India and the US on Monday launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue with a broader aim to expand cooperation in clean energy projects.

