Norway prime minister concedes election, will step down

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-09-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 03:09 IST
Norway prime minister concedes election, will step down
  Country:
  • Norway

Norway's Conservative-led bloc has lost its majority in parliament and the government will step down, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a speech to her party on Monday.

"There's a clear majority for a change of government," Solberg said.

