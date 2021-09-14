Norway prime minister concedes election, will step down
Norway's Conservative-led bloc has lost its majority in parliament and the government will step down, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a speech to her party on Monday.
"There's a clear majority for a change of government," Solberg said.
