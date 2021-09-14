Small plane crashes off Greek island, both on board dead

A small private plane crashed into the sea off Greece's eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos late Monday, killing both people on board, the Greek coast guard said.

State ERT TV said the victims were a man and a woman from Israel who had been planning to visit the island. There was no information on their identities.

The coast guard said wreckage of the plane was found following a search and rescue operation involving patrol vessels and fishing boats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)