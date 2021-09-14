Small plane crashes off Greek island, both on board dead
PTI | Athens | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:21 IST
- Country:
- Greece
A small private plane crashed into the sea off Greece's eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos late Monday, killing both people on board, the Greek coast guard said.
State ERT TV said the victims were a man and a woman from Israel who had been planning to visit the island. There was no information on their identities.
The coast guard said wreckage of the plane was found following a search and rescue operation involving patrol vessels and fishing boats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aegean Sea
- Israel
- Greece
- Samos
- Greek
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abbas, Israeli DM hold first high-level talks in years
Israeli PM moves to play down defence chief's talks with Palestinian leader
Israel urges Netanyahu return gifts; he denies keeping them
Abbas, Israel's Gantz hold new high-level talks, urged by US
Abbas, Israel's Gantz hold new high-level talks, urged by US