Left Menu

Days after 9-month-old baby died in roof collapse incident, his mother succumbs to injuries

Days after a 9-month-old boy died in a roof collapse incident in North Delhis Swaroop Nagar, his mother also succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.The deceased has been identified as Anchal 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:30 IST
Days after 9-month-old baby died in roof collapse incident, his mother succumbs to injuries
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a 9-month-old boy died in a roof collapse incident in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, his mother also succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anchal (20). She died Monday night, they said.

A PCR call was received by the Swaroop Nagar Police Station on Saturday that the roof of a house caved in and a woman and her child were buried under it, a senior police officer had said.

Police reached the spot and found that three people were buried under the debris. They were taken to Kapil Hospital, Burari from where they were referred to LNJP Trauma Centre, the officer had said.

At LNJP, Naksh was declared brought dead. Her mother, Anchal, suffered severe injuries but was stable. Sidhi (9), who was conscious, also suffered some injuries, the officer had said.

A case was registered against the owner of the house. The landlord, Ranbir Singh Rana (56), a resident of Nangli Poona village, was arrested on Sunday, police had said.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
4
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021