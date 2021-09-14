Left Menu

Court defers hearing on bail plea of woman who claims to be 2nd wife of minister

Police also claimed to have seized a revolver from her car after the arrest.On September 6, Sharma was produced before the Ambajogai sessions court, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:07 IST
Court defers hearing on bail plea of woman who claims to be 2nd wife of minister
  • Country:
  • India

A session courts on Tuesday postponed to September 18 the hearing on the bail plea of Karuna Sharma, a woman who claims to be the second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde and currently in jail on criminal charges.

The sessions court at Ambajogai tehsil in Beed district put off the hearing after the investigating officer of the case failed to produce relevant documents and also because the complainant was not present in the court.

Sharma was arrested at Parli in Beed district on September 5 for allegedly attacking a man and hurling casteist abuses at a woman after she had announced she was going to hold a press conference to reveal something. Police also claimed to have seized a revolver from her car after the arrest.

On September 6, Sharma was produced before the Ambajogai sessions court, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody. She later filed for bail.

Ashok Kulkarni, public prosecutor, said the hearing on Sharma's bail petition was slated for Tuesday.

However, the investigating officer of the case could not produce relevant documents and the complainant also failed to appear before the court, he said, adding the hearing will now take place on September 18. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021