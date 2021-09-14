Court defers hearing on bail plea of woman who claims to be 2nd wife of minister

A session courts on Tuesday postponed to September 18 the hearing on the bail plea of Karuna Sharma, a woman who claims to be the second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde and currently in jail on criminal charges.

The sessions court at Ambajogai tehsil in Beed district put off the hearing after the investigating officer of the case failed to produce relevant documents and also because the complainant was not present in the court.

Sharma was arrested at Parli in Beed district on September 5 for allegedly attacking a man and hurling casteist abuses at a woman after she had announced she was going to hold a press conference to reveal something. Police also claimed to have seized a revolver from her car after the arrest.

On September 6, Sharma was produced before the Ambajogai sessions court, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody. She later filed for bail.

Ashok Kulkarni, public prosecutor, said the hearing on Sharma's bail petition was slated for Tuesday.

However, the investigating officer of the case could not produce relevant documents and the complainant also failed to appear before the court, he said, adding the hearing will now take place on September 18. PTI COR RSY RSY

