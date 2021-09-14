Left Menu

Ker police chief directs personnel not to circulate voice clip of their conversation with judicial officers

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:24 IST
Ker police chief directs personnel not to circulate voice clip of their conversation with judicial officers
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police chief Anil Kant has issued a circular directing police personnel not to circulate recorded telephonic conversations of judicial officers through social media, saying such action will tarnish the reputation of the judiciary as a whole.

The circular was issued on September 11 after the Kerala High Court took note of the act of a police officer in recording the conversation he had with a judicial first class magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram district and publishing the voice clip in the social media.

The magistrate was heard using unsavoury language against the police officer on a conversation over mobile phone.

Intervening in the matter, the high court had said the act of police personnel has resulted in tarnishing the image of the judiciary and directed the state police chief to take necessary action for issuing general directions in this regard.

''Under the above circumstances, it is directed to all police officers/personnel to be more vigilant while using social media platforms and avoid occurrences of such incidents in future, which will tarnish the reputation of judiciary before the public'', the circular said.

In the circular sent to all chiefs of district police, the state police chief also said henceforth any such act from the part of police officers/personnel will be viewed seriously and will attract disciplinary action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021