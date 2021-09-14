Left Menu

Four girls drown in UP pond

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:42 IST
Four girls, aged between 12 and 14, drowned in a pond in a village in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Patori village in Mau, when the girls left for grazing bufalloes and two of them slipped into the pond and the other two jumped to save them, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Rai said.

The villagers took the four to hospital where the girls were declared brought dead.

A probe into the matter is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

