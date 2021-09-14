Left Menu

Italian marines case: Kerala HC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking compensation for fisherman killed in firing

Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Central government within two weeks on a plea seeking compensation by the mother of a fisherman who was aboard a fishing vessel and was allegedly killed in firing by two Italian marines in 2012.

Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Central government within two weeks on a plea seeking compensation by the mother of a fisherman who was aboard a fishing vessel and was allegedly killed in firing by two Italian marines in 2012. The son of the petitioner later died by suicide allegedly due to the trauma of the incident.

The court has listed the hearing of the matter after two weeks. The plea alleged that the boat owner did not forward the petitioner's son's name as one of the persons who was also onboard the fishing vessel.

"He didn't receive any counselling for the trauma he suffered. He was not considered for compensation also. As a result of the trauma suffered during the incident, he committed suicide. His name ought to have been sent to the Italian authorities for consideration of appropriate compensation," the petition read. In February 2012, two marines on board the MV Enrica Lexie, which is an Italian flagged oil tanker had allegedly killed two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (ANI)

