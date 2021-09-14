Israeli police question suspect after boy allegedly kidnapped from Italy

Israeli police questioned a suspect on Tuesday over the alleged kidnapping from Italy of a six-year-old boy at the centre of a custody battle after he alone survived an Italian cable car disaster. Eitan Biran's parents, younger brother and 11 other people all died in the crash in northern Italy in May.

The boy moved in with his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, in northern Italy. On Saturday his maternal grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, picked him up for a planned family trip but they never returned, the aunt told reporters. Italian media said they had driven across the nearby border to Switzerland and were flown by a private jet to Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Israeli police said they had received a complaint that a minor had been kidnapped and flown to Israel, and had questioned a 58-year-old man on suspicion of involvement. The statement did not identify the suspect, who was released under restrictions. Israeli media reports said the grandfather had been questioned.

Earlier in the day, the boy's family in Italy filed a petition in Tel Aviv family court for his return. A court spokesman declined comment. Peleg's lawyers have acknowledged he had taken the boy to Israel. They said Peleg had "acted on impulse" as he was worried about his grandson's health and after being excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy's custody.

A legal source said prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Pavia have opened a kidnapping investigation. The prosecutors' office declined to comment. 'FOR THE GOOD OF EITAN'

Lawyer Armando Simbari, who is helping the paternal aunt in the case, said they were confident of getting the boy returned. "We know there are the legal instruments to bring back a child who was taken from his home in this fashion... There are international norms... signed by Israel...," he said.

Israeli media reported that Eitan's maternal aunt Gali Peleg, who filed for adoption last August claiming that the boy was being held hostage, had denied committing any crime. "We did not kidnap him. We brought him home ... I am only speaking to clarify that we have acted for the good of Eitan," she was quoted as telling Israel's 103 FM radio station.

Magistrates are still investigating why the cable car, which connected the northern town of Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain, plunged to the ground.

