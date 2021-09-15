Algeria, Saudi Arabia discuss OPEC, regional, international issues
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria's presidency and the Saudi minister said.
- Country:
- Algeria
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria's presidency and the Saudi minister said. Saudi Arabia "is keen to continue coordination and consultation regarding regional and international issues...most notably joint Arab action," the Saudi minister said after talks with Tebboune in Algiers.
They also discussed "coordination of positions regarding OPEC and support and encouragement of trade exchange between the two countries," he said on Algerian state television. The minister conveyed a message from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed with Tebboune ways to boost bilateral ties, Algeria's presidency said.
"The president stressed the rooting and solidity of bilateral relations and seeking to strengthen them to serve the higher interests of the two peoples," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INS Tabar participates in maritime exercise with Algerian Navy
Iran plans new round of talks with Saudi Arabia - Iranian envoy
Indian and Algerian navies carry out maiden exercise
Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab seeks 14 days time to appear before ED in money laundering case
8 injured in drone strike on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport