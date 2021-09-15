Left Menu

Algeria, Saudi Arabia discuss OPEC, regional, international issues

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria's presidency and the Saudi minister said.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 15-09-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 01:48 IST
Algeria, Saudi Arabia discuss OPEC, regional, international issues
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria's presidency and the Saudi minister said. Saudi Arabia "is keen to continue coordination and consultation regarding regional and international issues...most notably joint Arab action," the Saudi minister said after talks with Tebboune in Algiers.

They also discussed "coordination of positions regarding OPEC and support and encouragement of trade exchange between the two countries," he said on Algerian state television. The minister conveyed a message from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed with Tebboune ways to boost bilateral ties, Algeria's presidency said.

"The president stressed the rooting and solidity of bilateral relations and seeking to strengthen them to serve the higher interests of the two peoples," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021