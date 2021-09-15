Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj reports 97 dengue cases

Amid the outbreak of Dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj district, Nanak Saran on Tuesday informed that the district has reported 97 cases of dengue so far.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-09-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 06:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj reports 97 dengue cases
Chief Medical Officer, Nanak Saran, Prayagraj. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the outbreak of Dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj district, Nanak Saran on Tuesday informed that the district has reported 97 cases of dengue so far. Out of these 97 cases, around nine dengue patients are admitted to hospitals at present.

Saran told ANI, "The cases are likely to increase in the city because they are increasing in the whole state. Despite having recorded 97 cases in Prayagraj, the district has not reported any death due to dengue so far." Further, the officer informed that the administration has already started taking precautionary measures in order to curb its spread. "We have deployed our teams in different areas to undertake the door-to-door surveys. Regular larva sprays and fogging are also being done," he added.

On Tuesday, the officer said that the administration has hired 70 more workers to do regular surveys of each and every house of the district. The teams are also taking care of cleanliness in the areas. "We are continuously making aware people of covering clean water in their surroundings and not to let filthy water get collected in surroundings," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021