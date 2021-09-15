PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla launch Sansad TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV. The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office.
Sansad TV has been launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels. The 24-hour channel, through its content, will showcase the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of the country with an aim to target national and international audiences.
In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and Ravi Capoor- a retired IAS officer, was appointed as its CEO in March. Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL on election of Deputy Speaker, Lok Sabha
PIL in Delhi HC seeks holding of election of Deputy Speaker, Lok Sabha
UP court issues bailable warrant against Kumar Vishwas in case related to 2014 Lok Sabha polls
Global, national reforms needed for more just world in wake of COVID-19, says Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at Vienna Airport ahead of World Conference of Speakers of Parliament