NCB seizes 6 kg drugs, arrests 7 persons

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:32 IST
Under a special drive, the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized different drugs worth nearly Rs 6 crore after intercepting seven persons, two of them wanted in a previous case, an NCB official said on Wednesday.

The seized drugs weigh more than 6kg, he said.

He said 2.112 kg of mephedrone, 3.9 kg of ephedrine and 45 grams of charas, having a combined market value of Rs 6 crore, were recovered under the multi-city drive on Tuesday from the seven persons who have been arrested.

According to the official, the NCB has registered two cases in connection with the drug seizures and arrests made after conducting raids in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Those arrested were identified by the NCB as Sahil Hamid Mulla Aji, Ibrahim Ismail Jhangir, Irfan Parmar, Nadeem Shaikh, Rehan Shaikh, Jay Prakash Bhat alias Jitu and Vijay Kumar Singh alias Rehan Chicken alias Monty.

Among them, Parmar, a resident of Gujarat, was involved in supplying mephedrone to affluent clients in Morbi district in the adjoining state, the official said.

Nadeem Shaikh is a key figure in drugs trade, he said.

Rehan Shaikh is a local seller and consumer of mephedrone and had been involved in drug peddling for the past four to five years, he said.

Jay Bhat and Vijay Singh were wanted in a case in which the NCB's Mumbai unit had seized 103.8 grams of mephedrone in July and arrested three persons, including a woman, the official said.

