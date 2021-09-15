Left Menu

Student not allowed to wear 'Karah' in NEET exam; National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Wednesday took cognizance of a complaint regarding not allowing a candidate to wear 'Karah' in the NEET 2021 examination in Chandigarh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:08 IST
Student not allowed to wear 'Karah' in NEET exam; National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Wednesday took cognizance of a complaint regarding not allowing a candidate to wear 'Karah' in the NEET 2021 examination in Chandigarh. As per the complainant, Bhupinder Singh, his son was not allowed to wear 'Karah' in NEET 2021 examination at Government Model School, Sector 19-D, Chandigarh, whereas other students wearing silver 'Karah' were allowed with tape fixing.

The NCM in a press note said, since the incident involves persons belonging to a minority community, the commission has called for a factual report in the matter from Chandigarh Administration and National Testing Agency who conducted the NEET 2021 examination. "The NCM formed under NCM Act, 1992, has been, inter-alia, entrusted with the responsibility to look into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of Minorities and take up such matters with the appropriate authorities," the release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021