Pakistan rejects Indian claim of arrest of terrorists linked to the country

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's claim that it arrested six members of a terror module, including two men having ties with the country's intelligence agency ISI.

In a massive operation, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two terrorists trained by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, officials in New Delhi said on Tuesday.

Reacting to the reports, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said, “We emphatically reject the Indian media's baseless claims that Indian authorities have busted a so-called ‘terror module’ having alleged links with Pakistan.

The Foreign Office said New Delhi was reacting to Pakistan's recent dossier containing ''irrefutable evidence'' of India's human rights violations in Kashmir.

