2 suspects of Pak-organised terror module released; no evidence found

Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday released two persons who were detained on suspicion of having links with a Pak-organised terror module. Police said that no evidence was found against them in the initial interrogation.

"We did not get any information from the suspects, Imtiyaz and Mohammad Jaleel. So, we have released them today," police added. However, the police could not find another suspect, Tahir yet.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six people including two Pakistani-trained terrorists. The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country. In addition, explosives and firearms were also recovered from the arrested persons in a multi-state operation, police informed. (ANI)

