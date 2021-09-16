Left Menu

Maharashtra: Cong plans to showcase its work done in 6 decades through 60 programs

As Maharashtra completed 60 years since its formation last year, the Congress unit of the state has decided to organize 60 programs to inform the public about the work done by the Congress government in the state in the last 60 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 06:57 IST
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Maharashtra completed 60 years since its formation last year, the Congress unit of the state has decided to organize 60 programs to inform the public about the work done by the Congress government in the state in the last 60 years. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole met top-notch Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Wednesday. Upon concluding this meeting, Patole addressed the media persons.

Patole said, "We held a discussion with Rahul Gandhi about the party, organization and government. Maharashtra has completed 60 years since its formation and on this occasion, the Maharashtra Congress will organize 60 programs to inform the public about the work done by the Congress government in Maharashtra in the last 60 years. In this connection, I came here to invite Rahul Gandhi." Patole said that when the state of Maharashtra was formed, there was nothing like water, electricity, roads, education and irrigation and today, Maharashtra stands as one of the leading states of development. "It is the gift of Congress. It is the ideology of Congress," he said.

"Congress aims to target the young voter base for the party here," he added. On May 1, 2020, the State of Maharashtra marked 60 years since its formation. However, owing to the pandemic and restrictions posed by the lockdown, several outdoor gatherings were curtailed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

