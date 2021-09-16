China decries U.S., Britain, Australia security partnership
China's foreign ministry on Thursday decried a new U.S.-Britain-Australia security partnership that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying the three countries are damaging regional peace and stability.
China will closely monitor the situation, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
