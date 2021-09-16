Left Menu

CISF sub-inspector held with pangolin scales in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:05 IST
CISF sub-inspector held with pangolin scales in Chhattisgarh
A sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was arrested for allegedly smuggling pangolin scales in Raipur, forest officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a joint team of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Chhattisgarh's forest department caught the accused, Jitendra Koch, in Jaistambh Chowk area here on Wednesday night when he was looking for customers to sell the pangolin scales.

The wildlife and forest officials seized pangolin scales weighing about 3.5 kg from the accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who was deployed at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, the officials said.

The pangolin, also known as scaly ant-eater, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

According to forest officials, the animal's scales and other body parts are in huge demand in countries like China, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and other places for medicinal use.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and an investigation was on to ascertain from where he procured the pangolin scales, the officials said.

