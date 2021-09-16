Left Menu

IMF approves $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and an explosion at a military base that destroyed much of its mainland city of Bata in March.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:36 IST
IMF approves $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and an explosion at a military base that destroyed much of its mainland city of Bata in March. The IMF said in a statement on Thursday that the financial support requested by the oil-dependent Central African state would help it mitigate the fallout from both shocks.

"The Bata explosions and still unfolding COVID-19 pandemic have inflicted heavy human and economic damage on Equatorial Guinea," the IMF said. The explosions at a depot in a military barracks in Bata killed 105 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021